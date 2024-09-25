NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s 9th Largest Position

Point72 Italy S.r.l. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 4.6% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 202,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,672 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 509,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $117,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXPI opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day moving average of $254.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

