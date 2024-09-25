Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Up 3%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.48. 3,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 44,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ocado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
