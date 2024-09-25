Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Up 3%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDYGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.48. 3,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 44,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ocado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ocado Group

Ocado Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.