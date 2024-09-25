Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Up 3%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.48. 3,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 44,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ocado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ocado Group

Ocado Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Ocado Group Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.