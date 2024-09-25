OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFCP stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 2,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

