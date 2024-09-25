Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.95. 135,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,978,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $3,122,000. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,962,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 226,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,142.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 662,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 609,328 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.