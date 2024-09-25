Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.65. 403,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 734,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD
Oddity Tech Price Performance
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,811,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,312,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,288,000 after purchasing an additional 833,643 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,397,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Oddity Tech by 40.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,063,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after buying an additional 305,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.