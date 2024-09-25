Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 555.3% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. 19,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,630. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $15.01.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

