OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, an increase of 224.1% from the August 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $84,057.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,198.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,231 shares of company stock worth $368,748. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 51.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OFS Credit Trading Up 0.8 %
OFS Credit Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 196.56%.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
