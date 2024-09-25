OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, an increase of 224.1% from the August 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $84,057.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,198.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,231 shares of company stock worth $368,748. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 51.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 74,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,988. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 196.56%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

