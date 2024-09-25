OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OCCIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 7,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

