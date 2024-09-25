Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Trading Down 3.7%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
Oil Search Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.
About Oil Search
Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oil Search
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.