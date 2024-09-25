Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 40,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 60,759 shares.The stock last traded at $32.52 and had previously closed at $33.58.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 30.17%. Analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 105.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter worth $247,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,086,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.