Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Up to $8.31

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.57. Oklo shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 1,407,086 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.