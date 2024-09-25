Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Shares Down 1.1%

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 1,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 20,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Oliveda International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Oliveda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.