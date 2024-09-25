OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 369.4% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.4 %

OMVKY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,848. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.