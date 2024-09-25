OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 369.4% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.4 %
OMVKY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,848. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OMV Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.