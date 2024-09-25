One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. 73,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,520. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Liberty Properties

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $114,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $114,809.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 387,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,455.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $617,032. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also

