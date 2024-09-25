OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,565 shares of company stock valued at $230,884 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OSW stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.49. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSW. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

