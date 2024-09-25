Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Short Interest Down 73.8% in September

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Optimize Strategy Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. 10,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,783. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,042.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Optimize Strategy Index ETF alerts:

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Optimize Strategy index. The fund aims to track an index of broad market US equities, choosing large- and small-cap firms perceived to have strong quality and momentum characteristics. Weighting is tiered, using a modified market-cap method OPTZ was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Optimize.

Receive News & Ratings for Optimize Strategy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize Strategy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.