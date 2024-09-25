Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by JPB Foundation

JPB Foundation lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 4.4% of JPB Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JPB Foundation’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.84. The stock has a market cap of $459.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $173.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

