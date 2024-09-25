Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,252,122 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,817 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $176,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 43.4% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 49.7% during the second quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $173.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

