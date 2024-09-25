Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Orca Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORXGF remained flat at $2.38 on Wednesday. 2,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116. Orca Energy Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

