Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 1,244.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNNGY remained flat at $22.02 on Wednesday. 44,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

