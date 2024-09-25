Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 1,244.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DNNGY remained flat at $22.02 on Wednesday. 44,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $22.30.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
