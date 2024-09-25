Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter.
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,825,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,370,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,977,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $18,728,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,587,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,653 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -90.48%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
