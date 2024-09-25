Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:OR opened at C$24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$25.36.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -52.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

