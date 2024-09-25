Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Update

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, an increase of 582.6% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ostin Technology Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OST traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Ostin Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.07.
About Ostin Technology Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ostin Technology Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.