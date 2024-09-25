Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 9,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 47,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

About Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

