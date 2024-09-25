Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Short Interest Up 233.3% in September

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ OXLCL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $24.63.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

