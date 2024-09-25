PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Position Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,994,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497,968 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $81,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,522,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,281,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 625,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 92,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,136.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 191,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.