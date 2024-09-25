PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,522,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 2,677,659 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 36,253 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,227,000 after buying an additional 906,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

