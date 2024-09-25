Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $254,021.35 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $254,021.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,625 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50.

On Thursday, August 1st, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50.

On Monday, July 15th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,393,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,572,531. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.61 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

