Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (PSBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PSBD opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 64.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

