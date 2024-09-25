Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.93

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 22459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of analysts have commented on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after buying an additional 636,908 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 58,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

