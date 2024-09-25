Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.92

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.92 and last traded at $101.75, with a volume of 63128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KP Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Parsons by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,302,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

