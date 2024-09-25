PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.58

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 1845383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PBF shares. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $6,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,772,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,740,906.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,997,300 shares of company stock worth $100,768,276. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.