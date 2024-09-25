PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PCCW Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCWY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 1,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. PCCW has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.1051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

