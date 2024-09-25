PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.96. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 46,355 shares changing hands.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

