Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) Insider Klaas van der Leest Buys 42,500 Shares of Stock

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) insider Klaas van der Leest acquired 42,500 shares of Pennant International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,658.28).

Pennant International Group Price Performance

LON:PEN opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.72. Pennant International Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.01 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.40 ($0.51).

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

