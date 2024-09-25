Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) Insider Klaas van der Leest Buys 42,500 Shares of Stock

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) insider Klaas van der Leest acquired 42,500 shares of Pennant International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,658.28).
Pennant International Group Price Performance
LON:PEN opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.72. Pennant International Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.01 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.40 ($0.51).
About Pennant International Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pennant International Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.