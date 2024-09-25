Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Permian Resources by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,473,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Permian Resources by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 28,868 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PR opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

