Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Shares Gap Up to $12.28

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $12.80. Perspective Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 55,538 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sykon Capital LLC grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

