Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 73,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 586,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

