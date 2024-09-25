Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

