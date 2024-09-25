PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.78

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 107811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.77.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

