Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAR stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 7,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $518.55 million, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.14. Pharming Group has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $14.00.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

