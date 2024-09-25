Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of PHAR stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 7,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $518.55 million, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.14. Pharming Group has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $14.00.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
