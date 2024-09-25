Physiomics (LON:PYC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Shares of Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 3702899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Physiomics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.04.

Physiomics Company Profile

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

