PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PPCCY traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. 286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

