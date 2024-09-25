PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PPCCY traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. 286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PICC Property and Casualty
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.