PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 136,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 731.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

