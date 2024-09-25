PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.47

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and traded as high as $9.96. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 65,816 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
