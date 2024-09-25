Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Short Interest Up 217.3% in September

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 217.3% from the August 31st total of 573,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 24.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Pineapple Energy Stock Performance
Shares of PEGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 6,354,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,124. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $1.59. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 193.08%. The business had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pineapple Energy will post -11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pineapple Energy
Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.
