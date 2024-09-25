Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.04). 637,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 179,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Pineapple Power Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.74. The company has a market cap of £2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Pineapple Power Company Profile
Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. Pineapple Power Corporation plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
