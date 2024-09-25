Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW remained flat at $12.24 on Wednesday. 14,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,064. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

