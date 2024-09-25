Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $283.98 and last traded at $287.00. Approximately 60,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 83,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Get Our Latest Report on Piper Sandler Companies
Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.22%.
Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies
In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock worth $3,936,252. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,023,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Piper Sandler Companies
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.