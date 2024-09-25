Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as low as C$1.76. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 3,925 shares.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 21.11, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.01. The firm has a market cap of C$197.79 million, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.